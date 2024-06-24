Robert “Bob” J. Bach, 68, St. Cloud

February 19, 1956 - June 23, 2024

attachment-Robert Bach loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, June 28, 2024 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Robert J. “Bob” Bach, 68 of St. Cloud, who passed away peacefully on June 23, 2024 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM on Thursday June 27, 2024 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home St. Cloud and one hour prior at church on Friday.

Bob was born on February 19, 1956 in St. Cloud to William E. “Bill” Sr. and Elizabeth “Sally” (Jackson) Bach. He married Janice “Jan” Saatzer on August 9, 1980 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Bob worked as a Store Manager for Schmitt Music in St. Cloud from 1973 to 1983. He then owned and operated Bob Bach Construction from 1987 until retiring in 2022. Bob enjoyed music, he was a member of the St. Cloud Municipal Band for 50 years, and the Nocturnes a local Big Band. Bob loved fishing, and his family enjoyed an annual fishing trip to Canada for many years.

Bob is survived by his wife Jan, his son and daughter; Brady (Corrie) of Byron, MN, Casey (Justin) Wagman of Sartell, grandchildren; Carson and Kinsley Wagman and Aiden Bach; Siblings Betsy (Paige) Piper/Bach, of Ashburn, VA, Bill (Marcia) of Bloomington and Louise (Bill) Knoblach of St. Cloud

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Sally Bach.

Memorials are preferred to the St. Cloud Municipal Band.

Bob’s family would like to thank Quiet Oaks and Centra Care Hospice for their care of Bob.

The family requests no flowers due to allergies.