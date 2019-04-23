Robert “Bob” Goenner, 76, Clear Lake

January 14, 1943 - April 21, 2019

Robert “Bob” Goenner, age 76, Clear Lake, died April 22, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids with family by his side. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Friday, April 26 at Saint Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake with burial in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 25 at the Church from 4:00 – 8:00 PM with parish prayers at 7:30, and againon Friday after 9:30 AM. Funeral arrangements were made by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Clear Lake.

Bob was born January 14, 1943 to Ernest and Angela (Eikmeier) Goenner. He graduated from Cathedral High School, Saint Cloud in 1961. After graduation, Bob continued working on the family farm where he grew up. From 1964-1966, he served his country as a US Army medic in Japan during the Vietnam War. After military service, Bob returned to the family farm where he worked and remained an active partner until the time of his death. He fought against the complications that resulted from a 34 year struggle with diabetes.

Bob served many years as an usher at Saint Marcus and was a long time active member of the Clear Lake Lions. He enjoyed playing cribbage and watching old Western movies. Bob was also exceptionally gifted in remembering birthdays by calling family members and his many friends to show that he was thinking of them.

Survivors include his brothers and sisters, John (Yvonne) Goenner of South Haven, Mary Heller of Middletown, New Jersey, Elizabeth (Gerald) Mruz, Clear Lake and Jerome of Clear Lake. Bob is also survived by his ten nieces and nephews to whom he was especially close, and ten grand nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margaret; brother in law, Don Heller; and nephew in law, Gordy Johnson.

Memorials are preferred to Saint Marcus Catholic Church in lieu of flowers.

A special thank you to the nurses and caretakers at Good Shepherd who provided Bob with such loving and compassionate care during his stay.