Robert “Bob” B. Hemmesch, 79, Paynesville

November 17, 1943 - November 20, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Robert “Bob” B. Hemmesch, age 79, of Paynesville. Bob passed away November 20, 2022 at the Paynesville Care Center. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery with military honors.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Bob was born November 17, 1943 in Melrose, MN to Henry and Elizabeth (Kollmann) Hemmesch. He married Sandra Ann Schoenberg on May 14, 1966 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spring Hill. Together they farmed and raised six children north of Paynesville. He was a member of St. Louis Parish where he served as Trustee on the Board for many years, St. Louis Knights of Columbus, Paynesville Farmers Union Co-op, Zion Township Board and Paynesville American Legion Post 271.

Bob loved playing with his grandchildren, spending time with family and playing Solo. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, dedication to farming and fixing things, his kindness, patience and love of family.

Bob is survived by his children Steve (Robin) of Minnetonka, Roger (Lisa) of Paynesville, Rita (Kent) Kopp of Alexandria, Lois (Rod) Gertken of Richmond, Linda (Scott) Hoeft of Paynesville, Scot (Stephanie) of Delano; 21 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brothers and sisters Jeanette (Bob) Lieser, Ron Hemmesch, Henrietta Hemmesch, Jarrett (Mary) Hemmesch; in-laws Joan (Al) Patton, Chuck (Sharon) Schoenberg, Tom (Patty) Schoenberg, Dick (Marilyn) Schoenberg, Bill (Jan) Schoenberg, Mary (Pete) Budner, Mona (Doug) Ritter, Nick Schoenberg and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; wife Sandy and four infant grandchildren.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.