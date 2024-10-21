Robbery in St. Cloud; Stolen Loader in Western Stearns County

St. Cloud Police responded to a call on September 29 at the Holiday Station Store on the 300 block of 5th Avenue South due to a report of a robbery. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says the store clerk says the suspect entered the store, pointed a hand gun that them and demanded money and other items. She says the suspect was wearing a black hooded Puma sweatshirt, black Timberwolves hat, black pants and shoes that are black, white and blue with red laces.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department responded to an address in Getty Township near Sauk Centre. There was a report of a stolen John Deere 333 G Compact Track Loader valued at about $50,000. Mages says the vehicle was believed to have been taken between October 17-19.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is below.