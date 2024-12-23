Rita B. Maus, 95, Luxemburg

February 16, 1929 - December 19, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2025 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg for Rita B. Maus, age 95, of Luxemburg who passed away on December 19, 2024 at Benedictine Living Community in Cold Spring. Reverend Erik Lundgren will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at Mary Hall in Luxemburg. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Rita was born on February 16, 1929 in Richmond to Bernard and Frances (Koetter) Braegelmann. She married Roland H. Maus on June 25, 1951 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. Rita was primarily a homemaker, helping farm, garden and raise her family. She was a member of St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church, Christian Women and Catholic United Financial.

She enjoyed bowling, embroidery, gardening and canning, and in her later years playing bingo. Rita especially loved the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her children, Gary (Sharon) of Luxemburg, Dennis (Mary Jane) of El Paso, TX, Carol (Jon) Payne of Becker, Ione (Jeff) Terrio of Blaine; grandchildren: Nick Maus, Stephanie Marshall, Beth (Elliott) Schofield, Carolyn Maus, Stephen Maus, Gregory Maus, Michael (Jenn) Payne, Matthew (Kali) Payne, Jenna Terrio, John Terrio; great grandchildren: Kase Marshall, Ava Marshall, Emma Payne, Connor Payne; sister Sylvia Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roland in 2010; sisters, Bernice Reitmeier, Hildegard Ruegemer, and Esther Magedanz.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.