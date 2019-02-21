Rita A. Heisick, 91, Sauk Rapids

April 14, 1927 - February 17, 2019



There will be a Christian Prayer Service at Good Shepherd Home Chapel in Sauk Rapids on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 at noon in remembrance of Rita Heisick, age 91 of Sauk Rapids.

Rita was a wonderful lady. She was a dedicated nurse/anesthetist at St. Cloud Hospital until retirement. She was also a devoted mother, wife, relative, and friend to many. She will be dearly missed.

Rita is survived by her sister Naomie Pawlenty; sons Terry (and Nancy), Kelly (and Shannon), Dan (and Mary), Rick, Tim (and Jana), Randy, and her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dick in 1999; brothers Cy and Don Kuefler and sister Bernice.