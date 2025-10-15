November 12, 1955 – October 14, 2025

Richard “Rick” Alfred Abeln passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Tuesday, October 14th, 2025. Rick was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be deeply missed.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday, October 17, 2025 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Luke’s Parish Cemetery in Clearwater. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Rick was born November 12, 1955, in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Alfred and Maxine (Maxim) Abeln. Rick graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School and later, Vocational School.

Rick’s legacy will first and foremost be his commitment and compassion for his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed every Papa moment for the 23 years he had grandkids in his orbit, and played an extremely unique and special role in each of their lives.

Professionally, Rick earned the opportunity to live out his dream, owning and operating two successful Champion Auto stores, in both Hutchinson and Willmar. His passion for automotive carried through to his hobbies, with car shows across Minnesota being a staple of the time spent with family. Rick also spent time serving organizations in the communities he lived and worked, including Chamber of Commerce, Ambassadors, Ducks Unlimited, and various other roles.

Rick is survived by his wife, Bonnie, children Suzanne (Jason), Daniel (Jessica), and Patrick (Chelsey). He was a proud grandfather of Khiana, Knox, Mason, Sophia, Xander, and Sebastian. He is also survived by his siblings Ken, Mona, and Dotty.

He was preceded in death by his son Benjamin, his parents Alfred and Maxine, and his siblings Ceil, Marilyn, Bobbie and Rita.