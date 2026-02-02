April 21, 1930 – January 29, 2026

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Sartell on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 11:00am for Richard J. Salzer who passed away on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Ron Weyrens will officiate. Visitation will be held two hours prior to Mass at the church.

Richard Joseph Salzer, 95, of Sartell, Minnesota was born on April 21, 1930 to George and Bertha (Merdan) Salzer in Rockville, Minnesota. He married the love of his life, Patricia Stavrum, on April 21,1951 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, St. Wendel, Minnesota. He was employed at Cold Spring Granite for 40 years and retired in 1991. He lived in St. Cloud from 1951-1957, St. Joseph from 1957-1995, and then to Sartell. He was a member of the parish of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Sartell, Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Bertha; daughter, Diane Bollig; daughter-in-law, Sandy Salzer; grandson, Dominic Albers; siblings, Dan Salzer, Delores Schlangen, Mary Ann Schmitz, Jean Smith, Pat Kimble; and multiple unborn angels.

Richard’s memory is carried on by his beloved wife, Patricia; children, William (Linda) Salzer, Raymond (Cheri) Salzer, Irene (Rick) Skroch, Thomas (Debbie) Salzer, David (Joyce) Salzer, Theodore (Patty) Salzer, Julie Salzer, Kathleen (Randy) Albers; son-in-law, David Bollig; sister, Joan (Norbert) Schramel; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.