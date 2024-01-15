Richard “Richie” C. Hagberg, Jr., 53, Sauk Rapids

January 15, 1970 - January 13, 2024

Richard Carl Hagberg, Jr. was born on January 15, 1970, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN to Richard and Irene (Johansen) Hagberg. He lived most of his life in Duluth before moving to the St. Cloud area. Richie loved his job as a semi-driver for Lone Star Empire State, Inc., where he transported many pieces of furniture and commodities all around the United States. He also enjoyed music and playing one of his many guitars that he owned.

Survivors include his mother, Irene Hagberg of Sauk Rapids; children, Austin Ross, River Magnuson, and Charlie Mugg Hagberg; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard C. Hagberg, Sr.