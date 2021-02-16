Richard P. Andrie, 88, St. Cloud

February 21, 1932 - February 13, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Richard Andrie, 88 of St. Cloud who died Saturday at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. The Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate and entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Wednesday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Due to covid-19 concerns, the funeral will be live streamed on the Williams Dingmann web site.

Richard was born February 21, 1932 in Wadena to Leo David & Marie (Goeden) Andrie Sr. He grew up in Wadena and married Joyce A. Uchner on September 15, 1951 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Wadena. The couple moved to Savage and lived there from 1962-1995 when they moved to St. Cloud. Richard worked for Green Giant, Pillsbury and American Can Company for 32 years. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels and packed groceries for local food banks. Richard was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be dearly missed. He is a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and the Knights of Columbus Council # 961.

Survivors include his children, Dennis (Pat) of Nevada; Brenda (Peter) Lentz of Iowa; Debbie (Melvin) Boone of Crystal, MN; sisters and brother, Audry Breid of Wadena; John (Lucy) of Wadena; Joanie (Joe) Weller of Weldon; 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Joyce, grandson, Ryan McCaffrey, sisters, Phyllis Voderbruggen, Mary Wegschied, brothers, Phillip Andrie and Leo Andrie Jr.