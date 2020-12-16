Richard Orris Young, 78, Foley

September 15, 1942 - December 14, 2020

Richard Orris Young was born September 15, 1942 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Orris and Bessie (Harris) Young. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1960. He married Faith Scheibel on May 29, 1965 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Morrill. As a young man he worked for the Foley veterinarian, training and working with horses. Rich farmed near Ramey and also drove milk truck for the Ramey Creamery for several years. He owned Rich's Liquor and Food in Buckman and was also Fire Warden for the Ramey and Buckman area. He owned and operated Rich Young Drywall for several years up until his retirement. He enjoyed dancing, playing cards and traveling with his wife, Faith. Rich always looked forward to having a cold beer and visiting with friends and family. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

He is survived by his children: Heidi (Joe) Henry, Pierz; Gina (David) Funk, Pierz and Cole (Gail) of Pierz. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Kirt Henry, Ricky Henry, Emma (Matt) Fruechte, Troy (Leah) Funk, Tanna (Dustin) Lukasavitz, Lynn Funk, Kayla (Jarrod) Foss, Katie (Kyle) Young, Dylan (Madi) Young, Allie Young and great grandchildren: Greta, Addy, Kendra, Brielle, Levi and Olivia and brothers; Alan (Katsy) Young, Foley and Jim (Jean) Young of Pierz. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter and wife, Faith and brother, Jack Young and his wife, Jan.