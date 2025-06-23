Richard L. Vouk, 77, St. Cloud

November 1, 1947 - June 19, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at Church of the Holy Spirit in St. Cloud for Richard Vouk, age 77, who passed away Thursday, June 19, 2025 at his home. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Richard was born November 1, 1947 in St. Cloud to Lawrence and Julina (Terwey) Vouk. Lt. Colonel Vouk proudly served his country for 31 years as a Missile Launch Officer and Squadron Commander in the Air Force and was a veteran of the Vietnam War and Desert Storm. Richard married Mary Suzanne “Suzie” Blattner on June 3, 1967 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. He grew up on a farm in Mayhew Lake and moved around frequently due to his Air Force career. After his retirement in 1997, he settled in the St. Cloud area. Richard was a Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992 life member and a member of the U.S. Air Force Officers Association and was a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit in St. Cloud. He was a hard worker, always organized, enjoyed traveling, and was a true history buff, especially reading civil war books. Richard had a great sense of humor and was a proud and supportive father to his three daughters.

Richard is survived by his wife of 58 years, Suzanne of St. Cloud; children, Jessica Forrest of Jefferson City, MO, Aimee (James) Fitzpatrick of Wentzville, MO, Anna (Thomas) Bessel of Savage; grandchildren, Andrew, Anthony and William; siblings, Judy (Len) Brzinski of White Bear Lake, Jeanne (Duane) Frahm of Henderson, NV, Linda (Rich) Zimmer of Foley, Dale (Lynn) Vouk of Sauk Rapids and Kevin Vouk of Louisville, KY.

He is preceded in death by his parents.