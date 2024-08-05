February 13, 1945 - August 2, 2024

Richard Leroy Fruth, 79 of Waite Park, formerly of Monticello, MN passed away Friday August 2, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital with his children by his side.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Church.

Richard “Dick” was born in St. Cloud, MN on February 13, 1945 to Wendelin and Viola Fruth. He grew up in St. Cloud and married the love of his life MaryAnn Maile on September 4 1965 and together they raised 5 children in Monticello. Dick followed in the footsteps of his father and worked in the road construction industry his whole life retiring from Progressive Contractors Inc. in 2005.

Dick and MaryAnn spent many summers at the lake in their travel trailer and on their pontoon where they enjoyed fishing and entertaining family and friends. Going out for breakfast with family was another pastime Dick enjoyed. He was a lifetime member of The Moose Lodge 1400 in Waite Park.

Dick is survived by his children, Rick (DeAnna) their children Andrew Schmaltz, Darian (Christian) White and Sebastian Fruth. Shelly (Eric) their children Alisha, Brandon (Megan) and Caleb Anderson. Ryan and his children Alyssa (Luke) Woolhouse and Dylan (Gracie) Fruth. Bobbi (Aaron) their children Reese, Madeline and Violet Mahn. Randy and his children Nyah, Ryder and Avani Fruth. 11 great grandchildren, Aspyn, Emersyn and Wynter Kingbird, Hudson White, Harrison Schmaltz, Brantley, Milley and Wesley Anderson, Nolee, Lux and Nia Woolhouse. He is also survived by his sisters Anne Wolfe of Bristow, VA, and Nancy (Tom) Stueve of Waite Park, MN.

Dick was preceded in death by his beloved wife MaryAnn on September 9, 2019, his mother, father, and sister Donna McComb.