Richard Joseph Emmerich, 74, Foley

June 12, 1949 - October 28, 2023

Richard was born on June 12, 1949, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Conrad and Hildegaard (Benoit) Emmerich. Raised outside Duelm, he lived in Foley for most of his life. While attending Foley High School, he stumbled into love with Marlene Fouquette, and proceeded to marry her in 1968. Born entrepreneurs, the pair founded Country Cabinets and Emmerich Insurance, where Richard served customers with sound advice for many years.

A dedicated community member, he held positions as chairman of the St. John’s Area Catholic School Board, president of the Foley Athletic Booster Club, and coordinator of the St. John’s Church Summer Bazaar. Known for his sense of humor and inventive ideas, Richard enjoyed playing cards, golfing, and fishing. Jolly and hard-working until his last days, he planned elaborate meals for his family, using ingredients he had preserved. His family will continue making popcorn balls during the holiday season in his memory.

Richard is survived by his wife, Marlene, and their four children: Richard (Jennifer) Emmerich of Prior Lake; Natasha (Frank) Zagrodnik of Flowery Branch, Georgia; Matthew (Vikki) Emmerich of Monticello; and Conrad (Lisa) Emmerich of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He was the beloved “G-Pa” of twelve grandchildren: Max, Ava, Henry, Sam, Stanley, Natalie, Sasha, Harrison, Luke, Amelia, Juliet, and Asher. Richard cultivated close relationships with his in-laws, including his mother-in-law, Maggie Fouquette. Preceding him in death were his parents, Conrad and Hildegaard Emmerich, as well as his father-in-law, Louis Fouquette.

The family would like to thank the 5th floor staff of the St. Cloud Centra Care Hospital for their compassion and care of Richard.