Richard J. Dlugosch, 78, St. Cloud

August 30, 1943 - March 21, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Richard J. Dlugosch, age 78, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 at the St. Cloud Veterans Affairs Hospital. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Monday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral Home.

Rick was born on August 30, 1943 in St. Cloud to Paul and Leona (Meinz) Dlugosch. He served honorably in the United States Army as an Ordnance Supply Parts Specialist from 1966 until 1969, stationed in Korea. He married Teri Chollett on May 8, 1971 in Edina. Rick was employed by Brutger Companies and the Internal Revenue Service.

Rick enjoyed sports and was a talented bowler and golfer. He volunteered at church and St. Benedict’s Senior Community.

Rick was a loving husband, father, uncle, brother, godfather, and son. He was passionate about his family and was actively involved in the lives of his children.

He is survived by his children: Patrick (Carrie) of Milwaukee, Candice (Chad, WO3, US Army) Doswell, Midland, GA; Rebekah of St. Cloud, Brendan of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Drew, Isabella, Parker, Teresa, Hannah, and Charlie; siblings, John, Joyce (Dave) Sauer, James (Kori), Thomas (Bryce), Mary (Wade Loofbourrow) Dlugosch, Linda Spanier; and many nieces and nephews.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Teri in 2006; in-laws, Shirley Dlugosch, and John Spanier.