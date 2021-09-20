Richard Dean Stowe, 75, Osakis

November 11, 1945 - September 14, 2021

Memorial Services celebrating the life of Richard Dean Stowe, 75, of Osakis will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Richard passed away on Tuesday, September 14th at Bethany on the Lake in Alexandria with family by his side. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Inurnment will be at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Public visitation will be after 10:30 AM on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Richard “Dick” was born on November 11, 1945 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Earl and Josephine (Martineau) Stowe. He graduated from Technical High School in 1964. He then enlisted into the United States Airforce where he was a photographer serving in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1968. Dick then went to St. Cloud State University where he earned a B.S. in Accounting. Over the years Dick lived in St. Cloud, Minneapolis and Osakis. He moved with his brother John to Osakis in 1999 where they co-owned Your-Way Painting. Richard loved to play the piano and organ, and to fish and travel.

He is survived by his sisters, Luana Manuel of Baxter, MN and Joan Yozamp and LaVerle Inderieden of St. Cloud; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ardith Jean Stowe; brothers, John and Gerald; brothers-in-law, Robert H. Yozamp, Sr., Ronald M. Manuel and Gerald A. Inderieden; nephews, Richard D. Handeland and Daniel M. Yozamp.