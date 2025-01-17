Richard A. Schramel, 92, Alexandria and formerly Clearwater

September 21, 1932 – January 15, 2025

attachment-Richard Schramel loading...

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Richard A. “Rich” Schramel, age 92 of Alexandria and formerly of Clearwater. Rich passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 in Evansville. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Burial of the urn will take place in the parish cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater.

Richard was born on September 21, 1932 in Richmond, Minnesota to Leonard and Sarah (Braegelmann) Schramel. He served honorably in the United States Army. Rich married Helen Higgins, she passed away in 1997. Rich married Doris Hoffrogge, she passed away in 2008. He worked LC Block all of his life as well as working a few side jobs.

He enjoyed traveling, playing cards and visiting with family and friends.

Rich is survived by his siblings, Norbert (Joan) Schramel, Sara Friedl, Mary Ann Bernick, Marge Olson, Rose (Ron) Gohman, Ellie (Jim) Hopper; nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; both wives; siblings, Leonard Jr., Larry Schramel, and Viola Schloeder.