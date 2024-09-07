Rice Craft Fair Continues To Grow In 28th Year [PHOTOS]
RICE (WJON News) -- It is a great weekend to get out and do some early Christmas shopping at area craft fairs. Rice is holding its 28th annual Arts and Crafts show on Saturday and Sunday with over 140 vendors.
Event Organizer Mark Larson says it has been fun to see the event grow and the community get more and more involved:
“And it’s just been really exciting that gradually as we’ve done this over these years to see the community get involved, because I involve the catholic church with parking and I involve the Legion with parking, we have the boy scouts doing some grilling and clean up.”
Larson says the fair has gotten more regional over the years as well with vendors coming from Iowa, Wisconsin, and both Dakotas. He says he loves to see all the people get excited about the event and he started the show on kind of a whim:
“I’d listen to all these women and wanting another options or more variety and from there I started it and it’s kind of grown every year.”
He says they have a wide variety of crafts this year from fabric, to metal, to woods and ceramics, and many of the same vendors come back year after year so the event is like a big family reunion for a lot of them The Rice Arts and Craft Fair runs from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
