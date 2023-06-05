Renee Twomey, 97, St. Cloud

April 20, 1926 - June 4, 2023

Renee Twomey, age 97 of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2023 at St. Benedict's Senior Community. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, June 8, 2023 at St. Benedict's Senior Community Chapel, St. Cloud. Rev. Tom Olson will officiate and burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 PM on Thursday at the chapel. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Renee Marie Twomey was born April 20, 1926 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to James W. Twomey and Hildegard V. Hilger. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School and the College of St. Benedict, St Joseph, MN and taught public high school science for 3 years before entering the Medical Mission Sisters in Philadelphia, PA. As a member for 17 1/2 years, she served in India for 9 years. Later, Renee was employed as a Medical Technologist at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester and Riverside Medical Center, Minneapolis, until her retirement.

She is survived by her brother, David (Mary) Twomey, sister, Barbara (Bob) Wolfe, sister-in-law, Joan Twomey and 47 loving nieces and nephews and their spouses. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers and sisters: Ione (Mel) Daniel, Jerome Twomey, Kathleen (John) Pecchia, Elaine (Bill) Stramer, Jim Twomey, Hildy (Dick) Nolan and Julie (Nic) Wenner. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.