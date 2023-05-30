Reneé M. Sebasky, 96, Rice

January 20, 1927 - May 29, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Reneé V. Sebasky, age 96, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate and burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Rice. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Friday at the church.

Reneé was born January 20, 1927, in St. Paul to Adolph and Adeline (Trudeau) LeTourneau. She married Arthur “Bucco” Sebasky on May 29, 1948, in White Bear Lake. Reneé lived in the Rice area most of her life and earned her master’s degree in education from St. Cloud State University. She was a teacher for St. Stephen/ Sartell Schools, retiring in 1990. Reneé’s faith was very important to her. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church where she was involved with the choir, Christian Mothers, Religious Education, Eucharistic Ministry, and working as a greeter. Reneé was also a Girl Scout Leader and director at Camp Courage Day Camp. She enjoyed golfing, traveling, playing cards, cooking, and dancing. Reneé was an avid reader and loved raising orchids and other flowers. She was also a huge Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan. Reneé will always be remembered for her kindness, her ability to show unconditional love, and her talent for cooking, canning, and baking.

Reneé is survived by her son and daughters, André (Susan) Sebasky of Pillager, Eilleene (Mark) Stawarski of St. Cloud, Marcia (Dan) Smieja of Rice, and Dr. Danielle (Dr. James Quenan) Busse-Quenan of Amery, WI; family friend, Camille Cady of St. Cloud; 24 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur; sons, Kevin and Jacques; daughters, Juliette Robinson and Amy Sebasky; great-grandsons, Waylon Hutchins and Logan Roland; and 12 brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Poor Clare Monastery of Sauk Rapids.