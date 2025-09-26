December 21, 1939 – September 23, 2025

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of René Bechara Chédiac, age 85, of St. Cloud, will be held at 11:00a.m. on Friday, October 3rd, 2025, at St. Peter’s Church in St. Cloud, with visitation one hour prior at the church.

René passed away peacefully on September 23, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of gentle kindness, loyalty, and deep love for his family and friends.

René was born on December 21, 1939, in Kindia, Guinea, to Bechara Chédiac and Linda Saadi. On August 23, 1964, René married Mary Aboukhalife in Lebanon, beginning a loving relationship that lasted for 60 years. Together, they moved to Kindia, Guinea, in West Africa, where they welcomed their first child, a daughter, Jamile “Trez” “Joujou” Chédiac. The family later settled in Conakry, Guinea, where their son, Bichara “Bicha” Chédiac, was born. In 2004, René and Mary moved to Minnesota in the United States to live with their daughter, Jamile, and granddaughter, Rita-Marie.

René spent his life as a man of many trades: a mechanic, movie theater owner, plantation owner, business owner, and handyman. He had a passion for mechanics, his religion, and soccer, and dedicated much of his time volunteering with Catholic Charities, his church, and at his granddaughter’s school. René enjoyed gardening with his wife and cherished his time traveling to visit family and friends in other countries. But his greatest joy was being surrounded by his loving family.

His joyful and gentle spirit touched everyone who knew him. He will be remembered for his kindness, his humbleness, his admirable loyalty, and the pure love he gave to those around him. He will be profoundly missed and lovingly remembered.

René is survived by his two children: Jamile “Trez” of St. Cloud, and Bicha and his wife, Dayana Chédiac, of Conakry; his three grandchildren: Rita-Marie Chédiac of St. Cloud, Maelys Chediac of Conakry, and Alana Chédiac of Conakry; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Linda; his father, Bechara; his stepfather, Nasri Boulaouz; his sisters Marie Cissoko and Antoinette Magnac; and his brothers, Jean-Pierre Chédiac and Marcel Chédiac.

A special heartfelt thank you to the staff and residents at Ecumen St. Benedict’s Community, CentraCare Hospice, Home Instead, SPOT Rehab, Jessica Fudali, and all other friends for their compassionate care, help, and support.