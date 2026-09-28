Eden Prairie — Joyce Schlichting, 57, of Eden Prairie, formerly of Royalton, passed away September 21, 2026, at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

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