February 1, 1954 - July 30, 2025

Private Family Services will be held for Dianne V. Lindberg, age 71, who passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Dianne was born February 1, 1954 in Pomona, CA to Richard and Carol (Leloff) Valleroy. She lived in Duluth, and in 1993 moved to St. Cloud. Dianne worked as an Administrative Assistant for Fingerhut in St. Cloud. She supported 4-H and the Salvation Army. Dianne loved horses, navajo jewelry, dream catchers and watching westerns. She was known as a loving, caring, soft spoken, generous and kind hearted woman. She had a strong Christian faith, was very family oriented and loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchild.

Dianne is survived by her children, James Vick , Victoria (Willis) Henderson of St. George, UT, Robert Lindberg III of Colorado Springs, CO, Richard (Marcia) Lindberg of Sauk Rapids, Randy (Brittany) Lindberg of Sauk Rapids, Rocky Lindberg of St. Cloud and Sarah (David) Gasperlin of Little Falls; 23 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents.