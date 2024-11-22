Reinhardt “Porky” Maurer, 68, South Haven

March 16, 1956 - November 18, 2024

A celebration of life will be on December 1st, 2024, at Clearwater Lion's Park Pavillion from 3pm - 6pm. Porky Maurer, age 68, passed away on November 18, 2024, at the St. Cloud Hospital with family by his side after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Porky was born March 16, 1956 in Buffalo, MN the son of Floyd “Mike” and Marjorie (Erdmann) Maurer. He grew up in Fair Haven and ultimately found it hard to stray too far away from his roots. He spent most of his life driving truck in construction and the family mowing business for Southside Township. He enjoyed westerns, fishing, hunting, tinkering around in his garage, chocolate, socializing and driving around looking at wildlife. He will always be remembered for his colorful language, hand gestures, humor, stories and ability to strike up a conversation with anyone.

Porky married Jane Hayes and together they had four children, Joshua, Melissa, Joseph and Valerie. They later divorced. He then went on to marry his love, Sandy Imholte on January 11, 2012, where they made Grass Lake their home.

Porky is survived by his wife, Sandy; children - Joshua, Melissa, Joseph (Ashley) and Valerie; grandchildren - Sierra, Landen and Rugar; siblings - Judy (Dave), Michael (Terri), Kenny (Merry), Frank (Janice), and David (Kim). Porky was preceded in death by his granddaughter Corbyn, his parents Mike and Marjorie.