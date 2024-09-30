Record Warm Day in St. Cloud Sunday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- For the second day in a row we had a record high temperature in St. Cloud.
The National Weather Service says we officially reached 84 degrees on Sunday afternoon at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.
That ties the record for the date, we also hit 84 on the date in 1933 and 2012.
On Saturday we hit 87 degrees for a record on that date as well.
The average high for this time of the year in St. Cloud is 65 degrees.
We could break another record on Monday the record for the date is 86 set in 1976.
Dry weather continues through the week with an eventual return to near-normal temperatures.
