ST. CLOUD -- We set another record Wednesday here in St. Cloud. We officially got up to 75 degrees, which is a record high for the date.

The previous record was 72 degrees in 1972.

It was the second day in a row that we either tied or set a new record.

The normal high for this time of the year is 46 degrees.

The record for today's date is 72, which was set in 1975.