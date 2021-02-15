Rebecca “Becky” A. Wilcox, 60, St. Cloud

January 29, 1961 - February 13, 2021

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Rebecca “Becky” A. Wilcox, age 60, who passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at St. Benedicts Senior Community in St. Cloud. Burial will follow and visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids on Wednesday.

Becky was born on January 29, 1961 in Sebeka to Harry and Leona “Bo” (Brownell) Riske. She grew up in Sebeka, moved to Wadena in 1988, then lived in Verndale a few years before moving to St. Cloud in 2008. Becky was a proud Mother and Grandmother all of her life. She was a member of Fellowship Bible Church in St. Cloud and was involved in numerous church groups. Becky enjoyed shopping, getting her hair done, listening to music, house plants, jewelry, playing cards, and traveling; especially to Duluth. She LOVED spending time with her family and grandchildren. Becky was faithful, giving, strong, compassionate, courageous and loving.

Becky is survived by her children, Holly Wilcox of St. Cloud, Alicia Traore of Woodbury, Dana (De Ella) Wilcox of St. Cloud, and Danyelle Coulibaly of Minneapolis; siblings, Connie Ferguson of Menahga and Craig Riske Long Prairie; grandchildren, Krystian and Jessen Wilcox, and Souriane Traore; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, friends, and her “adopted kids”. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Michael Riske and Jeannie Riske.