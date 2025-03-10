Raymond M. Leyendecker, 96, St. Cloud

May 26, 1928 – March 9, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Raymond M. Leyendecker, age 96, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Sunday, March 9, 2025 at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday all at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Ray was born on May 26, 1928, the youngest of twelve children, to John and Mary (Kirchner) Leyendecker in Roscoe, Minnesota. In 1953, Ray was drafted to the United States Army and honorably served his country until 1955. He was united in marriage to Alice Mueller on May 28, 1957 at St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie. Ray worked as a carpenter for various organizations throughout his life, but most notably as a home builder; even building the homes which his family lived in. He was a charter member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, where he served as an usher, the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428 and Catholic United Financial.

Ray was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. Ray loved to play baseball and card games, especially 500 and Cribbage. He also enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins, going hunting and fishing and going on trips throughout the United States with his beloved wife, Alice. He will be remembered for his easy going nature, quick wit and love of family.

He is survived by his children, Betty (Vern) Barthel of Sauk Rapids, Steve (Mickie) of St. Cloud, Karen (Paul) Imholte of St. Cloud, Joyce (Mark) Rask of Becker and Kevin of St. Cloud; 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren (with one on the way); sister-in-law, Dorothy Leyendecker; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, loving wife, Alice; and siblings, Agnes (Ted) Ritsche, Richard (Evelyn), Norman (Marie), Bernice (Roggie) Roggensack, Paul (Rosetta), Elmer (Alvira), Marjorie (Kamp) Hulsing, Matt (Marie), Pauline Dineen, Leo, Ralph (Eleanor).

A special thank you to Ray’s many friends at Country Manor, with whom he formed a special bond, and to the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center for their loving and compassionate care of Ray.

Memorials are preferred to the Wounded Warrior Project, the D.A.V. or the Parkinson’s Research Center at the University of Minnesota.