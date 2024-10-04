Raymond J. Kleve, 93, Cold Spring

July 8, 1931 - October 3, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2024, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Raymond J. Kleve, age 93, who died Thursday, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, MN. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2024, at the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Ray was born on July 8, 1931, in New Munich, MN to Anton and Elizabeth (Knoblach) Kleve. He married Madeline Terres on May 11, 1954, in St. Martin Catholic Church, St. Martin, MN.

Ray’s top priority was being a father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a friend to many. He worked for Cold Spring Granite Company for 37 years as a loyal and trusted employee. Ray was meticulous about his house and yard. He enjoyed walks with Maddie, fishing, frying fish, and making ribble soup. Ray was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Boniface Parish.

He is survived by his children, Brenda (Jim Loften) Minge, LouAnn (Jim) O’Connor, Randy (Cindy), Lisa (Dave) Rarick, Peggy (Craig) Frederick, Pamela (Curt) Karls; siblings, Arnold Kleve, Rose Schafer; in-laws, Alcuin Wensmann, Rose Terres, Jeanette Terres, Donna Terres; 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Madeline of 69 years (January 2024); daughter, Linda Beckrich; sons-in-law, Charles Minge and Greg Beckrich.

A special thank you to St. Cloud Hospital, Moments Hospice, and Quiet Oaks Hospice House for the loving care they gave to Raymond.