Rare Winter Storm Dumps Several Inches of Snow on Gulf Coast

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A very rare winter storm brought more snow to cities along the Gulf Coast than we've seen here in St. Cloud for the whole month of January.

In fact, places in parts of Texas, Louisiana, and Florida have now had nearly as much snow this winter as we have here in central Minnesota for the whole winter.

Below is a picture of families sledding in Houston, Texas.

The National Weather Service says Babbie, Alabama has had 11.0 inches of snow, and Lafayette, Louisiana has had 10.5 inches of snow this week. Milton Florida is reporting 9.8 inches of snow.

So far this season, St. Cloud has had 13.4 inches of snow. We're nearly 10 inches below normal for the season so far. Compared to last season at this time, St. Cloud had 9.1 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says snow showers and flurries on Wednesday will bring the possibility of a dusting of snow across parts of Minnesota.

Temperatures will warm and cool Wednesday to Thursday before we finally return to more normal temperatures Friday through the weekend.

Below is a picture of a snowy Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana.

