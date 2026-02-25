January 12, 1953 – February 18, 2026

It is with much sadness and so much love that we mourn the passing of our Randy. Randy was a beloved brother, uncle, and friend. Randy left us peacefully on February 18, 2026 at the young age of 73 after a year-long battle with cancer. Randy’s fun-loving, independent, generous spirit will remain in the lives of all who knew him. To the very end, he remained true to the life he wanted to live and the way he wanted to leave this world – with integrity and a strong spirit.

Randal was born on January 12, 1953 at the Belgrade Hospital in Belgrade, Minnesota, to the late Wilfred and Lucille Schulte. He was the seventh child of thirteen in the Schulte family. When he was almost 3 years-old, the Schulte family moved from Regal, Minnesota to St. Cloud, Minnesota, where he completed grade school and high school. Randy was very intelligent. We often say he was the smartest of all of us. He could fix anything, build anything, and solve any brain-boggling problem. After high school, he continued his education to become a highway engineer. He worked for the Minnesota Highway Department beginning in 1973. It was then that he moved to Brainerd, Minnesota and eventually bought his lake home on South Long Lake in 1980. He lived there until the last two weeks of his life. He loved his home, loved the lake, and loved his pontoon. He is infamously known for hosting “Nephews’ Weekend”, a tradition that continued until 2025. His nephews absolutely adore him, as do his nieces. Randy is ‘the favorite uncle’.

Randy lived simply. He was a minimalist before the word ever became popular. He always said that he had everything he needed, as long as he had his family, his friends, his home, and his pontoon. After he retired in 2005, he volunteered with the Crow Wing County Services Division, transporting individuals in need to appointments and services all over the State of Minnesota. He drove many thousands of miles and spent hundreds of hours on the road performing this service. He continued to do this until the last few months of his life.

Aside from work and volunteering, Randy loved cribbage, fishing, golfing, and traveling. He also loved spending time with his family and numerous friends, especially if it involved a lake, or fishing, or grilling, or good country music. He was a welcome guest wherever he went. Randy was always ‘reliably Randy’. To spend time with Randy was to feel young at heart again. He was terribly funny and kept people laughing, including himself. His humor and his smile were contagious.

Randy is survived by his eleven siblings: Bill, Jackie (Gerry) Klaphake, Marlyce (Bob) Bursch, David (Terri Van Uden), Laurel (Tom) Knettel, Kathy (Chuck) Fish, Dale (Glenda Noyes), Mary (Mike) Hoffman, John (Judy Bergmann), Jonelle Marty, Julie (Matt) Kenny and many, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He is also survived by his many life-long friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Wilfred and Lucille (Braun) Schulte, baby brother (James Anthony), nephew (Christopher Bursch), niece (Courtney Knettel), and sister-in-law (Donna Grumova Schulte).

We extend a special ‘thank you’ to Quiet Oaks Hospice House for the loving care given to Randy by the nurses and staff during the last two weeks of his life. The family would also like to thank the Sakry family, with whom he spent countless hours, and who were by his side every day to the very end.

Our brother, uncle, and friend will be greatly missed by all whose life he touched.

A celebration of life to honor Randy will be held at a later date.