Randi Ann “Bud” Ampe, 44, Paynesville

November 14, 1980 – November 19, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Randi Ann “Bud” Ampe, 44, of Paynesville will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2024 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Randi passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Krystosek will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and after 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the church.

Randi was born on November 14, 1980 in Paynesville to Jeff and Vicky (Jensen) Ampe. She graduated from Paynesville High School in 1999. In 2010, Randi met Trent Brutger and they had many adventures together. Trent was a race car and demo derby driver and Randi was his #1 fan and assistant. Randi loved to cook and bake, trying out new recipes on the family. She collected Barbie Dolls. Randi had a loving heart and was always helping others and making sure they were okay.

She is survived by her parents, Jeff and Vicky of Paynesville; sister, Jody (Nathan) Wiener and their children, Emily, Claire, Megan and Adalyn; sister, Cristy and her children, Rachel, Jackie and Abraham; her partner, Trent Brutger; godfather, Jim Bahe; and many relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lawrence and Maxine Jensen, Cyril and Gen Ampe and Parnel and Joyce Johnson; and godmother, Kaye Bahe.

Livestreaming will be available.