Randal Clifford Morgan, 58, St. Augusta

October 15, 1960 - July 1, 2019



Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday July 8, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Randal Clifford Morgan age 58 of St. Augusta who passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Gene Thompson will officiate. Private interment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Randal was born on October 5, 1960 in Richmond, California he was raised by his parents, Ronald and Patricia (Underwood) Holtzkamp. He grew up in Cottage Grove. Randal served his country in the United States Navy. He was united in marriage to Lynn Marie Hallen on June 4, 1994 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The family moved to Central Minnesota in 1996 to raise their nine children. Randal was employed as an Electrical Engineer by Tapco Circuit Supply in Plymouth, RENA North America in Duluth, Georgia and Columbia Gear in Avon.

Randal was a hard worker and traveled all over the world for his job. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his wife, children and grandchildren. He loved deep and played hard.

Survivors include his wife Lynn; his parents of Stillwater; children, Tiffany (William) Scott of Sauk Centre, Lucas (Katrina) Olson of South St. Paul, Daniel (Aysia) Morgan of Big Lake, Patrick (Violet Mahoney) Morgan of Arlington Heights, Illinois, Randee (Jared Andren) Morgan of South Haven, Gabrielle (Cole Kuznia) Morgan of Sauk Rapids, Jacob Morgan, Madalyn Morgan and Hannah Morgan all at home; 16 grandchildren, M elena, Samuel, Eleanor, Aven, Oliver, Raelynn, Greyson, Sophia, Olivia, Micah, Clara, Isaiah, Elijah, Aurora, Anastasia and Henry; brother, Scott (Tina) Morgan of Newport and Douglas (Jennifer) Holtzkamp of Cottage Grove; sister, Deborah (Michael) Kleis of Enid, Oklahoma; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Eric Holtzkamp; his grandparents, Orville and Eleanore Under wood.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.