Ramona “Mona” M. Luebesmier, 84, Sauk Rapids

February 3, 1939 - June 17, 2023

Celebration of Life will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Ramona “Mona” M. Luebesmier, age 84, who passed away Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mona was born February 3, 1939 in Kimball to Robert and Agnes (Younkin) Steichen. She grew up in Big Stone, SD and graduated from Big Stone High School. Mona married Edward Luebesmier, Jr. on November 28, 1961 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. She worked as a Telephone Operator and then as a Tracer for Northwestern Bell for many years, retiring in 1987. Mona enjoyed car shows, barbeques, knitting, Bingo, baking, researching her ancestry, and spending time with her family. She was caring, loving, knowledgeable, helpful, and great at multitasking. Mona was most proud of her family.

Survivors include her husband, Edward “Ed” of Sauk Rapids; daughter and sons, Cheryl (Steven) Sweeter of St. Cloud, Robert (Carrie) of Melrose, and David (Meghan) of St. Augusta; sister, Veronica (Richard) Vanorny of Ortonville; and grandchildren, Brandon Gapinski, Tyler Gapinski, and Lucy Luebesmier. Mona was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Daniel Steichen and Susan Loehrer; and grandson, Joseph Koskovich.