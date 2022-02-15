Ralph Steuck, 88, Long Prairie

March 6, 1933 - February 14, 2022

attachment-Ralph Steuck loading...

Funeral Services will be at 11 AM Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie, MN for Ralph Steuck who passed away Monday at the Long Prairie Nursing Home. The Rev. Noah Wehrspann will officiate and burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Long Prairie Township. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Ralph was born March 6, 1933 on in Round Prairie Township to Reuben and Elfa (Miliniske) Steuck. He graduated from the Long Prairie High School. He continued to work on the family dairy farm where he was born and raised until ultimately took over its operation. He enjoyed raising large gardens. He was an avid sports fan dedicated to his Minnesota teams. Reading the newspaper was an important part of his day and seldom did a day pass without him reading his Bible. Ralph rarely had cross words, except when picking rock, which was the only part of farming which he would say he hated. Otherwise, his kind and gentle spirit was evident in the ways he treated family and friends. Caring for and allowing his mother independence in her later years was just one example of the selfless dedication to others that was a part of his nature.

Ralph is survived by his sister Una Evans of Brooklyn Center, sister-in-law Arlene Steuck of Long Prairie; nephews Daniel Steuck of Long Prairie, Kevin (Jenna Butler) Steuck of Staples, Stu ( Nancy) Evans of Big Lake and Scott (Terry) Evans of Lindstrom; nieces Sandy ( Mike Sorenson) Steuck of Long Prairie, Robin Hille of St. Michael.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dennis Steuck and brother-in-law Loren Evans