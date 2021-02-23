Ralph E. Rymer, Jr., 85, Foley

August 9, 1935 - February 20, 2021

Private family services will be held at a later date for Ralph E. Rymer, Jr., age 85 of Foley, MN, who passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home on February 20, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Ralph Eugene Rymer was born to Ralph and Helen (Becker) Rymer on August 9, 1935, in St. Cloud. He was married to Marcella Sadergaski in 1958, she passed away in 1983 and he then married Joan Smoley on December 24, 1990, in Sauk Rapids. Ralph was a police sergeant for the Sauk Rapids Police Department for over 27 years, retiring in 1991. He was proud to serve his country honorably in the United States Army from 1954 - 1956. Ralph was also a member of the Sauk Rapids Legion Post 254.

Ralph enjoyed spending his time water skiing, fishing with family in Canada, racing, watching NASCAR, and dancing. He won many awards for his dance skills. Ralph also enjoyed taking care of his lawn, and boxing. Above all else, he will be remembered as a gentle, kind, and wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Joan; children, Morris (Sheila) Bartlett of IN, James (Stacey) Rymer of Rice, Richard Rymer of Kimball, Ronald (Lori) Rymer of Princeton, Karen (Terry) Shoffner of MO, Wayne (Sandy) Rymer of Alexandria, Todd Warrick of Sauk Rapids and Karla Morawitz of Litchfield; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Gary (Nancy Flodquist) of St. Cloud, Joyce Merten of St. Cloud, and Brenda (Peter) Albin of Plymouth.

He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Marcella; grandchildren, Shane Erickson and Gabrielle Rymer; great-granddaughter Hailey Latimer; and sister, Elaine Ritchie.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to CentraCare Hospice Program, Home Healthcare nurses, and a special thanks to Dr. Sheng-Tanner. Very special thank you to Josh and Kristi Brenny for all their help over the years.