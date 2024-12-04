Rachel H. Adamek, 99, Sartell

January 15, 1925 - November 29, 2024

Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2024 at Country Manor Chapel in Sartell for Rachel Adamek, age 99, who passed away Friday, November 29, 2024 at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Ken Ferber will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at Country Manor. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Rachel was born January 15, 1925 in Ridgeland, WI to Joseph and Eldora (Kurschner) Eliason. She married Robert Adamek on December 28, 1946 in Beroun, MN. Rachel was an Elementary Teacher and started teaching in rural schools in 1943, including Hinckley, Mora, Quamba, and , Rockville. She finished her teaching career in the Sartell/St. Stephen School District for 25 years, retiring in 1990. Rachel was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church where she was involved in Bible School, Sunday School, Adult Education, and LWML. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, volunteering for hospice and Good Shepherd, painting, gardening, cooking, and baking. Rachel would like to be remembered as someone who helped others.

Survivors include her daughter and sons, Susan Mamlock of Russell, IA, Craig (Beth) Adamek of St. Cloud, and Scott (Kathy) Adamek of Sauk Rapids; siblings, Kathy Saboe of TX, Gloria Carrigan of Desert Air, WA, and Laurel Pearson of St. Paul; sister-in-law, Judi Eliason of Forest Lake; grandchildren, Nadya (Shaunda) Mamlock, Emilee (Aaron) Napoli, and Rachel (Steve) Olson, Zach, Alex, Brady (Jayna), and Darren (Jenny) Adamek; and great-grandchildren, Erica, Jacob, Carl, and Mara Mamlock, Olivia Napoli, Henry and Cameron Adamek, and Max Olson. Rachel was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; brothers, Rolland (Phyliss), Mark (Sallie), and Dale Eliason; sister, Sylvia (Rudy) Bartes; son-in-law, Bill Mamlock; and brothers-in-law, Gilbert Carrigan, Jim Pearson, and Larry Saboe.