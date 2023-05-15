FARE FOR ALL IS BACK!

Fare For All, is an amazing food program for all people in Minnesota, to get incredible, high-quality foods at unbelievable prices. This program is not just for low-income families; it is for EVERYONE in our community and the more of us that utilize the great service.

MAY MENU

MINI MEAT PACK C $11

Lil' Smokies 12 oz.

Ground Beef 1 pound

Turkey Breakfast Links 9.6 oz.

Chicken Breasts 1.5 pounds

MEGA MEAT PACK W $25

Chicken Drumsticks 4.5 pounds

Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts 4 pounds

Local Ground Turkey 1 pound

Wild Rice Asiago Pork Brats 14.5 oz.

Salt and Pepper Ground Pork 1 pound

Ground Beef 1 pound

PRODUCE PACK $10

Russet Potatoes 5 pounds

Yellow Onions 2 pounds

Red Bell Pepper 1 count

Green Bell Pepper 1 count

Fuji Apples 4 count

Grapefruit 2 count

Pears 3 count

HOT BUYS

Get LOCAL Flour Tortillas 1pack of 10 for $2.25

Pork Loin Mesquite 1 pound for $4.00

Watch the video below to understand how Fare For All works.

CityofBloomingtonMN/Youtube

LOCATION IN ST CLOUD

Fare For All is heading to St. Cloud, Today, May 15th, 2023 from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The event will take place at:

Salem Lutheran Church

90 Riverside Drive SE

St. Cloud, MN 56304

HOW IT WORKS

It's a really simple process. You can typically buy as many packages of each available option as you want. You can pay with a credit card, EBT, and cash. They come to different cities on different days of the month, so if you can't make it to Elk River on Friday, May 5th, 2023, you will have other options available around the area. Click HERE to see the full schedule of when they will be coming to other cities near you.

SIGN UP FOR FARE FOR ALL - FREE!

If you would like to sign up to be on their mailing list, they will send you an email when they are coming to a location near you, so you never miss a Fare For All event.

