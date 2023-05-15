Quality Food At Affordable Prices At Pop-Up Grocery Store Today In St. Cloud

thefoodgroupmn.org

FARE FOR ALL IS BACK!

Fare For All, is an amazing food program for all people in Minnesota, to get incredible, high-quality foods at unbelievable prices. This program is not just for low-income families; it is for EVERYONE in our community and the more of us that utilize the great service.

Photo by Maria Lin Kim on Unsplash
MAY MENU

MINI MEAT PACK C $11
Lil' Smokies 12 oz.
Ground Beef 1 pound
Turkey Breakfast Links 9.6 oz.
Chicken Breasts 1.5 pounds

MEGA MEAT PACK W $25
Chicken Drumsticks 4.5 pounds
Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts 4 pounds
Local Ground Turkey 1 pound
Wild Rice Asiago Pork Brats 14.5 oz.
Salt and Pepper Ground Pork 1 pound
Ground Beef 1 pound

PRODUCE PACK $10
Russet Potatoes 5 pounds
Yellow Onions 2 pounds
Red Bell Pepper 1 count
Green Bell Pepper 1 count
Fuji Apples 4 count
Grapefruit 2 count
Pears 3 count

HOT BUYS
Get LOCAL Flour Tortillas 1pack of 10 for $2.25
Pork Loin Mesquite 1 pound for $4.00

Watch the video below to understand how Fare For All works.

CityofBloomingtonMN/Youtube

LOCATION IN ST CLOUD

Fare For All is heading to St. Cloud, Today, May 15th, 2023 from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The event will take place at:

Salem Lutheran Church
90 Riverside Drive SE
St. Cloud, MN 56304

HOW IT WORKS

It's a really simple process. You can typically buy as many packages of each available option as you want. You can pay with a credit card, EBT, and cash. They come to different cities on different days of the month, so if you can't make it to Elk River on Friday, May 5th, 2023, you will have other options available around the area. Click HERE to see the full schedule of when they will be coming to other cities near you.

SIGN UP FOR FARE FOR ALL - FREE!

If you would like to sign up to be on their mailing list, they will send you an email when they are coming to a location near you, so you never miss a Fare For All event.

