Update: Patrol Asking for Help As it Investigates Double Fatal

ALBANY (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for the public's help as it continues its investigation into a double fatal crash on Interstate 94 near Albany.

The patrol posted on X saying they are looking for reports of unusual driving behavior near Albany before a recent double-fatal crash.  The incident happened on Saturday, November 30th at about 2:40 p.m. on Eastbound Interstate 94.  A Toyota Prius rear-ended a box truck.

Anyone who has any information that might be helpful is asked to call the Minnesota State Patrol at (320) 223-6672.

Original story:
Fatal Crash On Interstate 94 in Stearns County

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday near Albany.

A straight truck and a passenger car were both traveling east and they collided.

The driver of the car was 42-year-old Sarah Jones from Minneapolis. Her passenger was 15-year-old Kale Olson from Minneapolis. They both died in the crash. Neither one of them was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the semi was a 21-year-old man from Minneapolis.

