Update: Patrol Asking for Help As it Investigates Double Fatal
ALBANY (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for the public's help as it continues its investigation into a double fatal crash on Interstate 94 near Albany.
The patrol posted on X saying they are looking for reports of unusual driving behavior near Albany before a recent double-fatal crash. The incident happened on Saturday, November 30th at about 2:40 p.m. on Eastbound Interstate 94. A Toyota Prius rear-ended a box truck.
Anyone who has any information that might be helpful is asked to call the Minnesota State Patrol at (320) 223-6672.
Original story:
Fatal Crash On Interstate 94 in Stearns County
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday near Albany.
A straight truck and a passenger car were both traveling east and they collided.
The driver of the car was 42-year-old Sarah Jones from Minneapolis. Her passenger was 15-year-old Kale Olson from Minneapolis. They both died in the crash. Neither one of them was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the semi was a 21-year-old man from Minneapolis.
