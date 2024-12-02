Fatal Crash On Interstate 94 in Stearns County
ALBANY (WJON News) -- Fatal Crash On Interstate 94 in Stearns County
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday near Albany.
A semi and a passenger car were both traveling east and they collided.
The driver of the car was 42-year-old Sarah Jones from Minneapolis. Her passenger was 15-year-old Kale Olson from Minneapolis. They both died in the crash. Neither one of them was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the semi was a 21-year-old man from Minneapolis.
Get our free mobile app
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- St. Cloud's Foley Mansion Open for Holiday Tours
- Caribbean Grocery Store Opens on St. Cloud's East End
- St. Cloud Still Looking for Reimbursement for Trump Rally
- East End Teen Center Looking For New Home
- Clara's House Celebrates 20 Years, Expansion Plans
IN PHOTOS: 100 Years of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Stacker curated a selection of photographs from the past century of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to help illustrate the history of the iconic event.
Gallery Credit: Stacker