ALBANY (WJON News) -- Fatal Crash On Interstate 94 in Stearns County

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday near Albany.

A semi and a passenger car were both traveling east and they collided.

The driver of the car was 42-year-old Sarah Jones from Minneapolis. Her passenger was 15-year-old Kale Olson from Minneapolis. They both died in the crash. Neither one of them was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the semi was a 21-year-old man from Minneapolis.

