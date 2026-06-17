June is PTSD awareness month. PTSD stands for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. To discuss the impacts, I was joined by clinical psychologists Dr. Jennifer Roth and Dr. Stephanie Pagano and public affairs specialist Jackie Stevenson from the St. Cloud V.A.

What is PTSD?

Dr. Pagano says the initial reaction isn't usually the problem with PTSD but rather being stuck in that natural healing process. She says for some, the symptoms of PTSD persist which can negatively impact a veteran's work, sleep, relationships and quality of life. Dr. Pagano says avoidance is often times the biggest problem with PTSD as the person suffering doesn't want to talk about their traumatic experiences. She says avoidance may help in the short term but over time has negative affects.

Traumatic Experiences

Dr. Pagano says traumatic experiences for military veterans can include combat trauma or military sexual trauma. She says it is normal to have reactions after events like this. Dr. Pagano says avoiding locations and experiences that remind them of the trauma is the brain trying to make sense of the situation.

Treatable Disorder

Dr. Roth says PTSD is a highly treatable disorder and they have decades of research that can help people recover and get back to the life they want to live. She says the St. Cloud V.A. use evidence base psychotherapy. Dr. Roth says EBPs have been extensively researched and have shown to be effective treatments against PTSD. She says evidence based treatments aren't just talking about their traumatic experiences week after week.

Treatments at St. Cloud VA

Dr. Pagano says the St. Cloud V.A. offers evidence based treatments for PTSD along with cognitive processing therapy, prolonged exposure therapy, written exposure therapy and EMDR. She says these therapies are offered individually and in groups. She says these treatments help veterans understand the affects of PTSD on them and how these treatments can help them.

Contact Information

If veterans are interested in receiving help Dr. Pagano encourages them to reach out to their primary care provider and ask for a referral or use the VA app to contact their provider. The direct number for outpatient mental health is 320-255-6322.

VA Experts in Alexandria; Art Series

Jackie Stevenson says on June 30 at the Alexandria VA clinic experts on community care will be there to answer questions between 10am-1pm. St. Cloud VA is conducting their summer art series which is for outpatient veterans. If interested contact Madge Scherer at 320-252-1670, extension 7336.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dr. Pagano, Dr. Roth and Jackie Stevenson, click below.