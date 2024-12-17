Princeton Man Hurt in Rollover in Mille Lacs County
ONAMIA (WJON News) -- A Princeton man was hurt in a rollover.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 27 in Mille Lacs County.
Sixty-three-year-old Wade Medema was traveling south on 10th Avenue when his vehicle went through the intersection crossing Highway 27 and rolled multiple times coming to a rest in the ditch.
Get our free mobile app
Medema was taken to Mille Lacs Onamia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- St. Cloud's Foley Mansion Announces January Tour Dates
- Warmest Fall On Record in St. Cloud
- Major Reconstruction Approved for St. Cloud's Lincoln Avenue
- St. Cloud Establishes Cannabis Ordinance
- Superintendent, Principal Talk Apollo Referendum
Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back
Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz