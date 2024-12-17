Princeton Man Hurt in Rollover in Mille Lacs County

Princeton Man Hurt in Rollover in Mille Lacs County

Jesse Grabow - Minnesota State Patrol

ONAMIA (WJON News) -- A Princeton man was hurt in a rollover.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 27 in Mille Lacs County.

Sixty-three-year-old Wade Medema was traveling south on 10th Avenue when his vehicle went through the intersection crossing Highway 27 and rolled multiple times coming to a rest in the ditch.

Medema was taken to Mille Lacs Onamia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

