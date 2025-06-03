WHO'S A GOOD GIRL? Princess, that's who!

This 2-year-old shepherd mix is a real ham for the camera. (Just look at that cute face.)

Princess weighs just under 60 pounds -- so she's a big girl.

She's spayed and chipped and ready to go home from the Tri-County Humane Society with the right family.

Staffers say Princess is a loving puppers with a tender heart. She's kind of shy, enjoys walks and loves to be outside.



Princess' foster family loved her.

She was fostered for a time and is reported to be good with kids and other dogs. In fact, her foster family likes to visit her at the TCHS just to give her walks and see her ear-to-ear smile.

Her foster family describe her as a "diamond in the rough" and that once she feels comfortable, she's incredibly affectionate and loyal.

The adoption fee for Princess has been reduced.

If you'd like to meet Princess, here's how.

Stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during regular hours and visit her in Kennel Room 3;

Call ahead to schedule a meet-and-greet time to visit Princess;

Put an adoption hold on Princess which puts her on hold for 24 hours while you finalize you plans.

Here are the details on the Tri-County Humane Society:

PHONE: (320) 252-0896

HOURS: Mondays-Fridays -- Noon to 6 pm, Saturdays and Sundays -- Noon to 5 pm.

LOCATION: The Tri-County Humane Society is located at 735 8th Street NE

St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map.

