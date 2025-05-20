Thunder is ready to storm into your life!

This floppy-eared tan-and-black mixed breed boy is still a puppy. And boy -- is there a lot of energy behind this Thunder!

Tri-County Humane Society staffers say Thunder is a bit of a dork. And despite the puppy energy, he's gentle, mellow and with lots of love to give.

He was a stray, so the TCHS folks don't know anything about his past.

But in the here and now, Thunder loves treats and his disposition is sweet. His hobbies include tail-wagging as he greets you, chewing on durable toys for entertainment, and patient, consistent training (with treats, of course) to work on his obedience cues.

Thunder is neutered, microchipped and super friendly. He's a big boy at 78 pounds. But he would make a great family dog.

Can you imagine him playing in the backyard with the kids? All that chasing and silliness and tongue waggling?

INTERESTED IN THUNDER?

If you'd like to meet this good boy to see if you click:

stop into the Tri-County Humane Society during regular hours, or,

call ahead to schedule a meet-and-greet.

If you'd like to put an adoption hold on Thunder now, it's easy. Just:

call the Humane Society and put down your $25 adoption hold fee, and,

take up to 24 hours to decide on whether to go ahead with an adoption.

I mean, just look at that face...

The Tri-County Humane Society is open:

Monday-Friday, Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

The TCHS phone number is 320-252-0896.

They're located at 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

Here's a map: