Meet Banjo!

This big boy is currently living at the Tri-County Humane Society. But he'd really rather be in a foster or permanent home in Central Minnesota.

Banjo transferred to TCHS from another shelter.

He's a little over a year old -- a German Sheperd mixed breed waying just under 75 pounds.

Banjo needs some tender loving care in a new home.

He is still healing his right leg from a previous injury -- but TCHS staff say that doesn't slow him down. Just know, Banjo may need future veterinary care as he continues to recover.

Banjo's spent some time in a foster home where he was friendly and sweet. He got along with other puppers in his foster home. And did great with kids, too.

He has a penchant for chasing cats, so a feline-free home might be the best option for Banjo.

Banjo is a gentle pup who is already neutered.

Interested in Banjo?

If you want to meet Banjo, you can stop by the Tri-County Humane Society during regular hours: Monday through Friday Noon to 6 pm, Saturday and Sunday Noon to 5 pm.

Or you can call ahead to set-up a meet-and-greet. Just call 320-252-0896.

If you want to put an adoption hold on Banjo? No problem. Your $25 adoption hold is good for 24 hours.

From the TCHS:

Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee.

If you'd like to foster Banjo -- and you've been accepted in the program -- you can take him overnight or even a weekend stay.

And if you want to take Banjo home permanently, his adoption fee's been reduced.