President Biden Pardons 2 MN Turkeys for Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) -- A special moment at the White House Monday morning for John Zimmerman of Northfield and his son, Grant, as the two turkeys they raised receive Thanksgiving pardons.

President Joe Biden declared this morning, "Based on your temperament and commitment to being productive members of society, I hear by pardon Peach and Blossom.”

Biden said the Thanksgiving turkeys will retire to Farmamerica in Waseca and serve as agricultural ambassadors.