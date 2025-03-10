Thunderstorms Transitioning To Snow in Minnesota This Weekend

Thunderstorms Transitioning To Snow in Minnesota This Weekend

Thinkstock

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A powerful storm system will develop over the Plains and push through the Upper Midwest Friday and Saturday.

Thunderstorms are likely along a cold front late Friday afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may be severe, especially across southern Minnesota.

National Weather Service
loading...
AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Behind the system, rain will turn to snow across western and central Minnesota on Saturday. Light snow accumulations are possible.

Climate Prediction Center
loading...

There is a 40 percent chance of moderate (Warning) impacts due to snow and blowing snow on Saturday.

Weather 2
loading...

Winds also increase on Saturday, and the combination of wind and any snow could result in difficult travel. Monitor the forecast and be prepared to adjust travel plans.

The exact path of the storm system along with temperature profiles will determine where the greatest winter impacts will occur.

The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor had 95 percent of Minnesota with Abnormally Dry conditions, so a good soaker wouldn't be the worst thing.  However, the timing of the rain and snow on the weekend isn't the best.

St. Cloud has had 1.44 inches of precipitation so far this year, which is 0.34 inches below normal.

As for snowfall, St. Cloud has officially had 27.7 inches of snow so far this year, which is 10.1 inches below normal.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: States with the most people earning $1 million or more

Stacker examined Internal Revenue Service tax return data to see which states had the highest share of people who earned $1 million or more in 2019.

Gallery Credit: Elisa Fernández-Arias

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON