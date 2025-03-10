Thunderstorms Transitioning To Snow in Minnesota This Weekend

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A powerful storm system will develop over the Plains and push through the Upper Midwest Friday and Saturday.

Thunderstorms are likely along a cold front late Friday afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may be severe, especially across southern Minnesota.

Behind the system, rain will turn to snow across western and central Minnesota on Saturday. Light snow accumulations are possible.

There is a 40 percent chance of moderate (Warning) impacts due to snow and blowing snow on Saturday.

Winds also increase on Saturday, and the combination of wind and any snow could result in difficult travel. Monitor the forecast and be prepared to adjust travel plans.

The exact path of the storm system along with temperature profiles will determine where the greatest winter impacts will occur.

The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor had 95 percent of Minnesota with Abnormally Dry conditions, so a good soaker wouldn't be the worst thing. However, the timing of the rain and snow on the weekend isn't the best.

St. Cloud has had 1.44 inches of precipitation so far this year, which is 0.34 inches below normal.

As for snowfall, St. Cloud has officially had 27.7 inches of snow so far this year, which is 10.1 inches below normal.

