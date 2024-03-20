Mega Millions, Powerball Jackpots Still Climbing

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- The two huge lottery jackpots continue to grow.

No one won the jackpot in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. The top prize for the next drawing on Friday will grow to an estimated $977 million. It's an estimated $461 million if the winner takes the cash option.

Four tickets matched the five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize, they were sold in California, Florida, Texas and Virginia.

Wednesday night another Powerball drawing will be held. The jackpot stands at an estimated $687 million. The cash value is just over $327 million.

During the last drawing on Monday night, there was a $1 million winning ticket that was bought in Zumbro Falls, Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Minnesota has also had a pair of big scratch-off lottery winners this week. There was a $300,000 winning scratch-off ticket sold in Onamia, and a $200,000 winning scratch-off ticket sold in Rochester.

