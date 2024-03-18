Huge Powerball, Mega Millions Jackpots Still Up For Grabs

Huge Powerball, Mega Millions Jackpots Still Up For Grabs

Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- There are still a pair of huge lottery jackpots up for grabs.

Powerball has an estimated jackpot of $645 million for Monday night's drawing. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of over $307 million.

Powerball drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to an estimated $875 million. The cash value is over $413 million. It is the sixth-largest jackpot in that game's history.

Get our free mobile app

The next drawing is Tuesday night. Mega Millions drawings are on Tuesday and Friday nights.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come Visit Roscoe, Minnesota with Us in Pictures

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON