Huge Powerball, Mega Millions Jackpots Still Up For Grabs
UNDATED (WJON News) -- There are still a pair of huge lottery jackpots up for grabs.
Powerball has an estimated jackpot of $645 million for Monday night's drawing. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of over $307 million.
Powerball drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights.
The Mega Millions jackpot is up to an estimated $875 million. The cash value is over $413 million. It is the sixth-largest jackpot in that game's history.
The next drawing is Tuesday night. Mega Millions drawings are on Tuesday and Friday nights.
