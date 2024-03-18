Huge Powerball, Mega Millions Jackpots Still Up For Grabs

UNDATED (WJON News) -- There are still a pair of huge lottery jackpots up for grabs.

Powerball has an estimated jackpot of $645 million for Monday night's drawing. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of over $307 million.

Powerball drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to an estimated $875 million. The cash value is over $413 million. It is the sixth-largest jackpot in that game's history.

The next drawing is Tuesday night. Mega Millions drawings are on Tuesday and Friday nights.

