Powerball Jackpot Goes to California, No Big Winners in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot has been won in California. A single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night to win a Powerball jackpot worth $1.765 billion. The jackpot has a cash value of $774.1 million.
The winning numbers in the Wednesday drawing were white balls 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
The prize ranks as the second-largest Powerball jackpot and U.S. lottery jackpot ever won, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot also won in California on Nov. 7, 2022.
Nationwide, the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night produced more than 5.3 million winning tickets, including seven tickets (CA-2, FL-2, NY, OK, VA) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.
Two tickets, sold in Arizona and Pennsylvania, matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the prize multiplier feature, Power Play, for an additional $1 per play.
There were also 121 tickets that won $50,000 prizes, and 24 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.
None of those smaller winning tickets were sold in Minnesota in Wednesday night's drawing.
