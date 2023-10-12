Powerball Jackpot Goes to California, No Big Winners in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot has been won in California. A single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night to win a Powerball jackpot worth $1.765 billion. The jackpot has a cash value of $774.1 million.

The winning numbers in the Wednesday drawing were white balls 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

The prize ranks as the second-largest Powerball jackpot and U.S. lottery jackpot ever won, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot also won in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

Nationwide, the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night produced more than 5.3 million winning tickets, including seven tickets (CA-2, FL-2, NY, OK, VA) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

Two tickets, sold in Arizona and Pennsylvania, matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the prize multiplier feature, Power Play, for an additional $1 per play.

There were also 121 tickets that won $50,000 prizes, and 24 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

Get our free mobile app

None of those smaller winning tickets were sold in Minnesota in Wednesday night's drawing.

READ RELATED ARTICLES